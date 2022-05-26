Stevie Nicks, Eminem, Jack White, & More Revealed on Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Biopic Soundtrack

Stevie Nicks, Eminem, Jack White, Tame Impala, and Jazmine Sullivan are the artists rounding out the soundtrack on the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis biopic, out June 24.

Though the actual tracks performed by each artist have not been revealed, some of the additional songs and artists featured on the soundtrack include Kacey Musgraves with her rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Italian rockers Måneskin with a version of Presley’s 1963 song “If I Can Dream,” Doja Cat’s reimagining of “Hound Dog” with “Vegas,” along with additional collaborations by CeeLo Green and Eminem, Swae Lee and Diplo, Chris Isaak and Pnau, and more. The late funk, soul, and blues artist Rufus Thomas, who died in 2001, is also credited as a contributor.

The film stars Austin Butler in the title role. Other roles are filled by Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur “Bigboy” Crudup, Shonka Dukereh as Big Mama Thornton, Alton Mason playing Little Richard, and Kodi Smit-McPhee starring as Jimmie Rodgers. The film also covers Presley’s rise to fame and his relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular—absolutely exquisite,” tweeted Presley’s former wife Priscilla Presley about the film. “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and finally done accurately and respectfully. Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

In a recent tweet, Priscilla Presley added that the film brought her to tears. “I’ve seen ‘Elvis’ the film,” she said. “I watched the trailer over a dozen times, but the words I heard from my daughter [Lisa Marie Presley] on how much she love the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears. I relived every moment in this film. It took me days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa.”

In the film, Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, said that watching it was an emotional experience. “In the first five minutes, I could feel how much work Baz and Austin put into trying to get it right,” said Keough. “That made me emotional immediately. I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”

