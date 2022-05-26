Eminem Set to Release Expanded Reissue of ‘The Eminem Show’ LP for 20th Anniversary

Eminem is one of the most popular and best-selling artists of the last 50 years. And the rapper will add to those totals with a new reissue of his fourth LP, The Eminem Show, which is set to drop on Friday, May 27, marking the record’s 20th anniversary.

Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) announced the news on Tuesday, May 24. The reissue is dubbed an expanded edition of the original album.

Mathers shared the news via a video on Instagram, which depicted him standing in front of a large group of monitors as songs from the 2002 LP—including hits like “Without Me,” “White America,” “Sing for the Moment,” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet”—played on the screens around him.

The rapper wrote on Twitter, “‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya’ #TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26.”

"Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya" 📺︎#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26 pic.twitter.com/TNEh2oZqLI — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 24, 2022

Originally, the LP was released on May 26 in 2002. It was the rapper’s fourth album and came after his popular records, The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) and The Slim Shady LP (1999). It also became the rapper’s second career No. 1 record, topping the Billboard 200 on its way to becoming the best-selling album of the year in the United States and globally.

Since its release, it’s been certified platinum a dozen times, with 27 million units sold around the world. Only Adele’s 21 ranks higher with 31 million copies sold.

Last week, Mathers made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live during a recorded skit by Pete Davidson during which Davidson parodied the Eminem-featured track “Forgot About Dre.”

“Pete. Don’t fucking do it again,” said Eminem to the comedian.

And in other Eminem news, Mathers is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 later this year. That class also includes Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and more.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame