Sweet Lizzy Project’s Lisset Diaz Dreams of a Perfect Life in “Sticky Situations”

Today, Nashville-via-Havana rockers Sweet Lizzy Project return with a hard-hitting track that sees frontwoman Lisset Diaz staring down the gap between fantasy and reality.



“‘Sticky Situations’ describes the contrast between the life of my dreams and the series of ‘sticky,’ awkward and complicated situations that I actually deal with,” Diaz says in a statement. “‘I keep dreaming about a perfect life’ in a world that is beautiful and simple, money is not essential and nobody tells me what to do. A world where I get to be completely free and I move around ‘like a feather in the wind.’”



The song—premiering below—was co-written by Diaz, Miguel Comas, and The Mavericks’ Raul Malo, who signed Sweet Lizzy Project to his Mono Mundo label in 2017 after meeting the band in Cuba. “Sticky Situations” also arrives with a colorful music video directed by Diaz, Comas, and keyboardist Wilfredo Gatell.



“The song was written during a world pandemic, right after my band’s tour was cancelled and we all got stuck in quarantine in the house that I share with my four bandmates,” Diaz adds. “And context is crucial. We came to the States three years ago to write and record our second studio album and the transition from La Habana to Nashville was not smooth at all. It took us quite some time to readapt ourselves to a completely different place, far away from our family and friends, far away from home. Our dreams, hopes and expectations with the future of our record kept us going and they were getting bigger and bigger as we were getting closer to the release date, like a ‘giant bubble gum’ growing in front of our faces. The COVID-19 pandemic was like a needle that burst our bubble, and now we have sticky bubble gum all over our faces. Isn’t it ironic?”



Despite those challenges, “Sticky Situations” has an optimistic bent. “It is not a sad song,” says Diaz. “It’s an upbeat catchy track that moves between dreams and reality. […] It’s about moving forward and keeping dreams alive.”



“Sticky Situations” comes after the band’s sophomore album Technicolor, which arrived earlier this year, and their 2015 debut Heaven. In addition to Diaz, Comas, and Gatell, the band is rounded out by bassist Alejandro Gonzalez and drummer Ángel Luis Millet.



The quintet has kept busy over the last few months by streaming at-home performances for a series called the Sweet Quarantine Sessions. You can check out their latest live streams here and listen to “Sticky Situations” below.



“Sticky Situations” is out October 16 via Mono Mundo Recordings.