Sting Announces 2024 Symphonic Concerts in San Francisco and Philadelphia

Sting has confirmed his first U.S. headlining concerts of 2024, a pair of two-night engagements in San Francisco and Philadelphia that will feature the former Police frontman accompanied by a symphony.

The San Francisco shows are scheduled for February 14 and 15 and will take place at Davies Symphony Hall. Sting will be backed at the performances by the San Francisco Symphony, conducted by Edwin Outwater. The set list is expected to include a variety of fan favorites and hits from Sting’s solo career and the Police catalog, including “Englishman in New York,” “Fragile,” “Every Breath You Take,” and many more.

Tickets for the San Francisco concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT at SFSymphony.org. Presale tickets will be available to San Francisco Symphony subscribers starting Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PT, and to Sting.com fan club members beginning Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Philadelphia shows are scheduled for March 8 and 9 at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and will feature Sting accompanied by the Philadelphia Orchestra. He previously performed with the ensemble in 2010.

Tickets for the San Francisco concerts will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Sting.com fan club members will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit KimmelCulturalCampus.org for more info.

Meanwhile, Sting currently is winding down a North American leg of his My Songs Tour. He has three shows left on the trek, scheduled for October 12 in Rogers, Arkansas; October 14 in Irving, Texas; and October 15 in The Woodlands, Texas. Sting’s opening act for the current trek is his son, Joe Sumner.

After the stateside outing wraps, Sting will launch a European leg of the tour that runs from a November 23 concert in Oberhausen, Germany, through a December 16 show in Pamplona-Iruna, Spain. He also has plans to ring in the New Year with a December 31 performance in Dubai.

In addition, Sting will perform in New Orleans during Mardi Gras on February 10 with other artists as part of the Krewe of Endymion Parade and Extravaganza, which will feature a concert at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.