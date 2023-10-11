Holly Gleason’s New Book ‘Prine on Prine’ Gets to the Heart of Who John Prine Was Through Interviews and Stories

Critics, fans, and the press called John Prine different things over the years. When his self-titled debut album dropped in 1971 many hailed him as “the new Bob Dylan.” By the time he died in 2020, they hailed him as an Americana trailblazer. In her new book, Prine on Prine: Interviews and Encounters with John Prine, Holly Gleason reveals the truth behind the acclaimed songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the book, Gleason presents a collection of interviews with and stories about Prine. The collection spans the Illinois native’s five-decade career and features near-forgotten interviews and profiles as well as stories from people who met him.

Gleason was a fan of Prine before becoming a journalist who watched his career flourish. At one point, she was his publicist. More importantly, she was Prine’s longtime friend and is now one of many caretakers of his legacy.

[RELATED: John Prine: The American Songwriter Interview]

In an interview with Variety, Gleason explained why she compiled this book of interviews and stories. “Because for the six decades that he wrote songs, he nailed not just the human condition, but saw the vulnerable, overlooked, and thrown-away in an honest way that never removed their dignity,” she explained. “Plus, he was hilarious and kind and funny,” Gleason added.

Gleason went on to say that her book captures “a fascinating social history of an artist and a lot of social movements and attitudes.”

According to Gleason, two things about Prine stood out to her while compiling the book. “First, his honesty and truth never wavered,” she said. That, she admits, leads to some repetition because Prine’s story never changes. Additionally, the singer/songwriter became more comfortable with his fame and dealing with the press. “He was always just John,” Gleason added. “Someone who thought the hoopla was goofy and had really high standards for writing.”

Many know of Prine’s work as a songwriter. However, during her chat with Variety, Gleason reveals who he was behind the music. “John liked nothing more than holding court with friends, laughing and cutting up. He loved being around music being played, and he had a momentum when things were fun that would just carry him to the next morning,” she recalled. “I can see him now, sitting at the bar at Memphis’ Peabody Hotel, waiting for the ducks to march — and just enjoying everything about it. If someone wanted to talk fine. If it was just him and a few friends, good, too.”

Prine on Prine: Interviews and Encounters with John Prine is available now in paperback or ebook.

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media