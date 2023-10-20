Billy Joel Schedules 75th Birthday Concert at MSG, Second Co-Headlining Show with Sting

Billy Joel turns 75 on May 9, 2024, and the Piano Man has announced that he’ll be celebrating his birthday with a newly scheduled date of his long-running monthly residency at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. He’s also lined up a second co-headlining stadium concert with Sting this coming April in San Diego.

Tickets for the May 9 show at Madison Square Garden are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. ET. Get tickets through StubHub HERE. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Monday, October 23, at 10 a.m. ET via CitiEntertainment.com.

This past June, Joel announced that his residency, which began in 2014, would come to an end in July of 2024. The May 9 concert will be Joel’s 102nd of the monthly series, and the singer/songwriter will be playing just two more dates at the venue (in June and July) to wind down the residency.

Meanwhile, Joel’s new show with Sting will take place on April 13 at Petco Park in San Diego and follows the two music legends’ previously announced February 24 concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa show will mark the first time Joel and Sting have ever co-headlined a concert.

Tickets for the San Diego date will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Get tickets through StubHub HERE. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Monday, October 23, at 10 a.m. PT. Verizon customers will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, October 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

Joel’s next concert at Madison Square Garden takes place tonight, October 20, while Joel’s other confirmed upcoming shows at the arena are scheduled for November 22, December 19, January 11, February 9, March 28, and April 26.

As previously reported, Joel also has concerts lined up as part of his ongoing Two Icons One Night co-headlining trek with Stevie Nicks on November 10 in Minneapolis, December 8 in Phoenix, and March 9 in Arlington, Texas.

In addition, he’ll be playing a New Year’s Eve show in Elmont, New York, and will perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 24. Visit BillyJoel.com for a complete list of dates.

As for Sting, in addition to his co-headlining concerts with Joel, he’s got a pair of recently announced two-night engagements that will feature him backed by a symphony, on February 14-15 in San Francisco and March 8-9 in Philadelphia.

First up, however, the former Police frontman will head out on a European tour that runs from November 23 to December 16. He also has plans to ring in the New Year with a December 31 performance in Dubai and will be performing at a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans on February 10. You can check out all of Sting’s tour dates at Sting.com.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

