Storm Large’s Performance Leaves ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Speechless

“I’ve been a musician for 30 years, singing, and this is an enormous, terrifying opportunity,” Storm Large said as she took the America’s Got Talent stage last night (6/15).

After years of performing (both as a solo act and with Portland-based band Pink Martini), eight albums, and a memoir Large finally added AGT contestant to her lengthy resume. The artist sang a show-stopping rendition of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” that rendered the panel of judges speechless. Judge Heidi Klum took to Twitter after the performance to express her approval: “No words, just WOW @stormof69 🤯 #AGT.”

At the end of her performance, each judge gave the Portland artist their coveted “yes” answers meaning Large will advance to the next phase of the show. While this is not Large’s first TV appearance — she was eliminated just before the season finale of CBS show Rock Star: SupernovaWatch in 2006 — Large has shown she will be one to watch this season.

Check out Storm Large’s AGT debut below.