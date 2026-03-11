‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Cancels Tour Amid Mental Health Struggles

Grace VanderWaal won’t be going on tour after all. The 22-year-old musician, who won America’s Got Talent when she was 12, took to Instagram to announce that she’s canceled her tour amid mental health struggles.

“Hi everyone, it’s been a bit. I’m happy to be back and talk to y’all,” VanderWaal wrote. “I unfortunately will not be going on the Natalie Jane tour due to mental health.”

“I’ve been struggling for a while and am choosing myself in this moment,” she continued. “I love you Natalie and know you’re going to kill it, and I’m sorry to anyone who’s disappointed.”

VanderWaal concluded her message by writing, “I love you so much and will be singing very soon. Thank you guys for understanding. Again so so much love.”

The singer was supposed to support Jane on the European of her The World I Don’t Want Tour, which is scheduled to kick off April 18 in Denmark.

Jane showed her support for VanderWaal on Instagram, writing, “Health comes first always!!!”

VanderWaal’s news came nearly five months after her mother died following a cancer battle. She was 53.

At the time, VanderWaal mourned her mom on Instagram, writing, “Can’t yet find the words. I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you.”

What to Know About Grace VanderWaal

VanderWaal became a viral sensation back in 2016 when she won AGT thanks to her impressive singing and ukulele skills.

She released her debut album, Just the Beginning, in 2017. Her follow up LP, Childstar, came out eight years later.

“CHILDSTAR is out now and I’m honestly brought to tears,” VanderWaal wrote on Instagram in celebration of the release. “To everyone who made this possible thank you.”

“There were many times only a year or two ago I thought none of this was achievable and I’m so indescribably, inspired and proud,” she continued. “Most of all thanks to all of you. This is such a close project to me and I really hope you enjoy it as much as I loved making it.”

Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy