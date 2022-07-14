‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Says Everything is “All Good” Between Him and Doja Cat

Doja Cat got into it with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp last week after he revealed she slid into his DMs to ask about one of his co-stars, Joseph Quinn.

Doja joined, seemingly, the rest of the world as she expressed her love for Quinn and his season 4 breakout character, Eddie Munson. She took things further by messaging Schnapp to see if Quinn would “hit her up.”

Schnapp decided to post the interaction on his Tik Tok page with Doja’s “Boss Bitch” playing in the background. Though many fans, and likely Schnapp, thought the post was a bit of lighthearted fun, the “Kiss Me More” singer didn’t see it that way, quickly taking to Tik Tok live to talk to her fans about the “snake” behavior.

She called the decision, “so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.”

Fans of the hit Netflix show came out in droves to defend the 17-year-old actor saying Doja shouldn’t have been asking a minor to “hook her up” in the first place. Others said she blew the whole situation way out of proportion and took her criticisms a little too far.

While Doja was making her stance very clear on the matter, Schnapp was conversely very quiet about the beef, until Wednesday (July 13), when he finally posted a comment about the video.

Before he cleared things up though, fans thought he was being shady towards the singer when he posted an additional Tik Tok, in which he was quickly solving math problems on one of the app’s augmented reality filters – apparently a math whizz, the young actor is heading to the University of Pennsylvania in the coming years.

To accompany his quick arithmetic, he added in a snippet of Doja’s collaboration with SZA “Kiss Me More” to which fans joked in the comments that he was so blasé about the whole feud that he used the song as a dig at the singer.

He didn’t let the gossip run wild for long, as he took to the comments to let fans know the pair have solved the issue in private saying, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings.” Watch the Tik Tok below.

(Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)