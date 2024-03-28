Stray Cats Summer Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Rockabilly legends Stray Cats are making a comeback this year! Slim Jim Phantom, Brian Setzer, and Lee Rocker are hitting the road throughout the United States for the first time in several years. There’s been a lot of buzz about this tour in the alt music community, and it wouldn’t be surprising if tickets sold out fast. Fortunately, we can help you out with some ticket options before the general on-sale begins!

The Stray Cats 2024 Tour will begin on July 27 in Woodinville, Washington at the Chateau Michele Winery, and is slated to end on August 17 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. That is, unless more tour dates are added. We can only hope!

Ready to get your hands on tickets to see Stray Cats live? You have a few different options

Right now, there are quite a few presale events going on over at Ticketmaster. You can get down on the Spotify, Promoter, Artist, or Ticketmaster presale events. It looks like most of the presale events will end tonight, March 28, at 10:00 pm CDT. Make sure to get your code before then if you want to get early access tickets!

General on-sale for the Stray Cats tour will start on March 29 at 10:00 am CDT. If your chosen tour date sells out, check out Stubhub. You might just get lucky and find affordable tickets there, even after your specific tour date has sold out elsewhere. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets to see Stray Cats live before they sell out! This tour is going to be a huge deal for fans of the rockabilly band.

July 27 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Michele Winery

July 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 30 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

August 1 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre

August 2 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre

August 3 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

August 6 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

August 8 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts

August 9 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

August 10 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

August 12 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 13 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 15 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

