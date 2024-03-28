Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce Summer 2024 Tour

Who doesn’t love a good married couple duo? Legendary singer/songwriter Pat Benatar just announced that she’s hitting the road in 2024 to tour with her husband, Neil Giraldo. The Fantastic 2024 Tour will showcase the couple’s greatest hits on stages across the United States. The Vindys and Berlin will be supporting the pair on their tour.

The Pat Benatar 2024 Tour will kick off on May 10 at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California. The last date of the tour will be August 16 at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

A presale event for the Pat and Neil tour is currently going on over at Ticketmaster. The presale will end at the end of the day. General on-sale will start on March 29 at 10:00 am local. For general sale tickets, you might have the best luck finding tickets on Stubhub. Stubhub is also protected by the FanProtect Program, meaning you won’t have to worry about fake tickets or scams. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets while you still can! This tour will sell out quickly.

May 10 – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort – Lincoln, CA

May 11 – Los Angeles County Fair – Pomona, CA

July 6 – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

July 7 – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre – Red Bank, NJ

July 9 – Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

July 10 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH

July 16 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre – Rochester Hills, MI

July 18 – Hershey Theatre – Hershey, PA

July 21 – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts – Bethel, NY

July 23 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

July 24 – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY

July 27 – Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

July 30 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

August 2 – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

August 8 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

August 10 – San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA

August 15 – Chateau Ste Michelle – Woodinville, WA

August 16 – Northern Quest Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Photo by Monica Schipper

