Watch Sturgill Simpson Join Bob Weir, Margo Price, and More for a Cover of The Band’s “The Weight” at Dead Ahead Festival

Earlier this month, fans of the Grateful Dead went south of the border for the Dead Ahead Festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. The four-day event celebrated the music of the Dead as well as Jerry Garcia’s solo work. The lineup featured jam band greats and Dead alumni like Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Don Was, Rick Mitarotonda, and Jeff Chimenti, to name a few. Additionally, artists such as Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, Margo Price, and even the elusive Sturgill Simpson made appearances.

The final night of Dead Ahead was Monday (January 15). That night, an all-star lineup took the stage to close the event. Weir (guitar), Chimenti (keys), Hart (drums), Jay Lane (drums), Was (bass), and Oteil Burbridge (bass) made up the house band. Price, Simpson, and Goose guitarist Mitarotonda joined in.

The end of the night’s first set saw the assembled group working through a long line of classics. They cranked out songs like Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee,” among others. They closed with The Band’s classic “The Weight.”

The live rendition of “The Weight” took advantage of a group of top-notch singers. Each stepped forward to sing lead on one of the five verses. Weir kicked things off, followed by Price, Mitarotonda, and Simpson. Then, the assembled group has a short jam session, passing solos around until Weir shifts into falsetto to finish singing the final verse. Watch the full performance below.

The Elusive Sturgill Simpson

Simpson said his solo career was over after releasing his 2021 album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight. He appeared on the TV show The Righteous Gemstones and released a gospel song for the show’s soundtrack. He also had a role in the recent film Killers of the Flower Moon. Other than that, he has been happy to take the stage seemingly when the mood strikes him.

For instance, last August, he took the stage at Robert’s Western World in Nashville and sang a couple of songs before turning the show back over to local country artist Timbo.

No matter when or where he shows up, fans are always happy to see him.

