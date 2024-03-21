Kenny Chesney Admits To Seeing Taylor Swift’s Talent but Is Shocked To See What She Became

Before she became one of the biggest stars in the world, Taylor Swift, like many artists before her, wanted nothing more than to break into the music industry. Having dreams of performing in sold-out arenas, the singer watched as her dream did more than take flight as she completely took over music and the world. With Swift holding countless awards and breaking records along the way, country star Kenny Chesney recently discussed his friendship with the singer and seeing her stardom early on. But even he had no idea the heights she would reach.

Speaking with USA Today, Chesney discussed meeting Swift and noticing her stardom before she became an international superstar. He said, “I saw that early, but I didn’t know it would turn into this. When she couldn’t do our tour and then she surprised me at a couple of shows and came onstage to sing with me, I saw that look in her eyes that you can’t teach.” Chesney continued, “I told my promoter, ‘This child is going to be something one day,’ But who can look into a crystal ball and know she would help bring the world together?”

The Letter From Kenny Chesney That Fueled Taylor Swift’s Dreams

Although touring the world, Swift hasn’t forgotten about the kindness Chensey showed her early in her career. Back during Chesney’s Flip-Flop Summer Tour in 2007, he welcomed Swift as the opening act. However, due to a beer company becoming a sponsor, she could no longer perform. While “devasted” about the news, Swift explained to Time a note she received from the country singer that read, “ “I’m sorry that you couldn’t come on the tour, so I wanted to make it up to you.” According to Swift, the letter came with a check “for more money than I’d ever seen in my life.” She insisted, “I was able to fuel my dreams.”

Having watched Swift grow into the icon she is now, Chesney deemed it “unbelievable.” “To see what she did with that and the person she is now and the artist she is now and the creator that she is now — it is unbelievable what she has become.” He added, “She has such a creative soul and that’s where all of this started. Everything you see, the stadium shows and big performances, are great. But she is still, I believe, at heart, a songwriter. That is something no one can deny.”

