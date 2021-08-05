Subscribe to Jeff Tweedy’s New Newsletter ‘Starship Casual’: Unreleased Music, Recs & More

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has not yet mastered social media as a proper means of fan connection. In lieu of learning the new platforms, the enduring artist announced a new newsletter to be published on Substack. The newsletter builds upon the substantial virtual following he built throughout the pandemic which evolved into his livestreamed Instagram family series, The Tweedy Show. Beginning on August 5, Starship Casual promises to share unreleased music, record and book recommendations, thoughts on the process of songwriting, tour stories, and more.

In a Tweet on August 4, Tweedy expanded on the newsletter plans with the following statement:

“I know I’ve shared a lot—been pretty prolific for a scary long time now. But a couple of things happened this past year (which I’ll get to in a sec) that have me craving a bit more of a direct experience with my collaborators (you). Social media has never quite met these needs for me. Occasionally I’ve dabbled with tweets and whatnot, but I’ve never been able to quite put my finger on the reason for the emptiness I feel trying to engage with all of you while using those formats.

I really want this newsletter to be an extension of that experience, and to put into practice some of the insight I’ve gained about my past attempts to make social media feel worthwhile and honest to me. It’s the community I’ve always missed. Blue checks or not I’m not sure anyone is really themself—really who they say they are in that climate over there. I’m going to settle in here and share all kinds of things with an added emphasis on a feeling of direct interaction. Mostly, I just want to be here where you can find me. If you need me. Because I like you. Let’s spend some time together.”

Sign Up for Jeff Tweedy’s Starship Casual newsletter, here.