Martin and Jeff Tweedy Just Unveiled Two Signature Acoustic Models (Video)

Jeff Tweedy is legendary for his songwriting and production as the primary creative force behind the alternative folk band Wilco. But in gear circles, he's got a whole other reputation entirely—that of a collector.

Tweedy's treasure trove of vintage valuables is one of the most storied stashes in the gear game. Maybe because he's uniquely accessible for a rock star, using various digital channels to give fans a glimpse of not only his life and his music, but also the enviable arsenal that resides in Chicago's infamous Wilco Loft.

All of which is to say, he is not only a man of fine taste, but a natural pair for the Martin Guitar company, maker of the most iconic acoustic guitars of all time. And so today, Martin has announced the re-release of one Jeff Tweedy model, the 00DB Jeff Tweedy, and the release of a brand new one, the 000 Jr E Jeff Tweedy.

The inspiration for these guitars comes from Jeff's longtime companion, his trusty 0-18 that dates all the way back to the Mermaid Avenue sessions in the '90s (when Wilco collaborated with Billy Bragg to reimagine a batch of unreleased Woody Guthrie compositions). The 0-18 became essential to Tweedy's writing process right away, and has never left his side since, saying it “became basically part of my writing voice… it’s the main acoustic I’ve had my whole life.”

Martin 00DB Jeff Tweedy

Martin Guitar

The 00DB Jeff Tweedy model, first released in 2012, garnered appreciation for its rich, balanced tone and its groundbreaking use of responsibly sourced woods.

Now Martin has brought it back, still bearing all the qualities that made its original iteration a standout: a deeper 00-size all-mahogany body for fuller sound, scalloped European spruce bracing for extra resonance, a long 25.4" scale for clear, powerful notes, and the eye-catching Tweedy Burst finish.

“The thing I love about my guitar, the deep-body element of it, is that it has a warmth for a smaller body guitar,” said Tweedy. “It’s somewhere between a Dreadnought and an 0-style guitar.”

The latest version also includes an ebony fingerboard and bridge made from FSC certified sustainable wood—reflecting both Martin’s and Tweedy’s dedication to environmentally conscious craftsmanship.

Martin 000 Jr E Jeff Tweedy

Martin Guitar

And making its debut in the Martin lineup: the 000 Jr E Jeff Tweedy, a more compact and approachable version of his beloved 00DB model.

Built from responsibly sourced sapele and finished in the same custom satin Tweedy Burst, this guitar offers a comfortable 000 Junior body with a full 24.9" scale length. It also includes Martin E1 electronics with a built-in tuner and a Performing Artist neck for smooth, easy playability—bringing the vibe of the original Tweedy model to a smaller, more accessible instrument.

“The idea that we could do this again, and then also offer a guitar that may be a little bit more affordable to people starting out, and maybe a little smaller for smaller hands starting out—that's a thrill to me,” Tweedy said.

Video: Jeff Tweedy on His New Martin Guitars



The Martin 00DB Jeff Tweedy ($3599) and 000 Jr E Jeff Tweedy ($1149) are available from Sweetwater. Learn more at martinguitar.com.