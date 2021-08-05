Tom Morello Recruits Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder for Cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello released a cover of AC/DC’s 1979 hit “Highway to Hell,” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The track is the first single off Morello’s upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, out Oct. 15.

“Our version of ‘Highway to Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC, bringing this legendary song into the future,” said Morello in a statement. Morello often played the song live, while he was touring with the E Street Band in 2014. “One of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll singers of all time,” added Morello, “and then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

The Atlas Underground Fire, a subtle title shift from Morello’s fourth solo release in 2018— The Atlas Underground—also features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, Damian Marley, Bring Me the Horizon, grandson, and other guests.

Without access to an engineer and studio due to pandemic restrictions, Morello ended up recording many of his guitar tracks remotely into voice memos on his phone. Morello also worked by phone with many of his collaborators. “This seemed like an outrageous idea,” said Morello, “but it led to a freedom in creativity, in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts.”

Morello added, “This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams.”

The Atlas Underground Fire tracklist:

1. Harlem Hellfighter

2. Highway To Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

3. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

4. Driving To Texas (featuring Phantogram)

5. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

6. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

7. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

8. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

9. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)