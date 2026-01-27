Wilco Announces U.S. Tour Dates for Spring 2026

Wilco has just announced “An Evening With” Wilco spring tour dates for 2026. No openers, just two sets of Wilco music with an intermission in between—the perfect night out for diehard fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 14-date U.S.-only run adds to a busy year for Jeff Tweedy, who’s got an extensive solo world tour already on the books. The Wilco tour will begin April 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and conclude May 8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Wilco will also perform at their Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts in June, as well as a couple festival appearances in Scandinavia later this summer. Jeff Tweedy’s solo tour, meanwhile, can be found in major U.S. and European markets throughout the year. View the full routing and lineup information for both tours below.

How to Get Tickets to Wilco’s Spring Tour 2026

Artist presale (use code WILCOWORLD) begins Wednesday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Wilco’s website. General onsale will follow on Friday, January 30th, at 10:00 am, also at Ticketmaster.

You can also get Wilco and Jeff Tweedy tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

04/24 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

04/27 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

04/28 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater Mobile

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

05/02 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

05/04 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

05/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

05/06 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts

05/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall @ University of New Mexico

06/26-27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

02/07 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

02/08 – A Coruña, ES @ Teatro Colón

02/10 – San Sebastian, ES @ Kursaal

02/11 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Eslava *

02/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62 ^

02/14 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra #

02/15 – Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival

02/17 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #

02/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ^

02/20 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall *

02/21– London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall ^

03/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place ^

03/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

03/13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre #

03/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic ^

03/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

03/17 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa Tucson #

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway *

03/22 – Ventura, CA @ The Ventura Theatre #

03/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre ^

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

03/27 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre ^

03/29 – Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre *

03/30 – Eugene, OR @ Shedd Jaqua Concert Hall #

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater *

04/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

04/05 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre ^

04/07 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

04/08 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry #

04/09 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/30 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

06/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

* = w/ Macie Stewart

^ = Sima Cunningham

# = Liam Kazar

Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.