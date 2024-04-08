Sugarland and Little Big Town Take the CMT Awards Stage Together for Amazing Performance, Announce Joint Tour

Tonight (April 7) at the CMT Awards, Sugarland and Little Big Town took the stage for a fantastic performance that brought out the nostalgia. The last time the two groups shared the stage was in 2009, where they performed “Life in a Northern Town” along with Jake Owen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, the groups are coming together again on the CMT stage as Little Big Town celebrates 25 years together as a band. Additionally, the last time Sugarland performed at the CMT Awards was 2011, and the first time they’ve performed publicly since reuniting for a new album and tour in 2018. Also, it’s the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough hit, “Baby Girl.”

Little Big Town and Sugarland on stage together just makes sense. They performed a rendition of Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home,” with Little Big Town opening the song and Sugarland coming in hot in the second verse.

[RELATED: What You Must Know for the 2024 CMT Music Awards Tonight: Toby Keith Tribute, Trisha Yearwood Honor, & More]

Is Sugarland Making a Comeback Following the CMT Awards?

With their first live performance since 2018, many fans are wondering if this is the beginning of a new era for Sugarland. They reunited for a new album, Bigger, and a tour, but they haven’t announced anything new in the time since. Kelsea Ballerini actually announced that Sugarland and Little Big Town will be on a joint tour in the fall while she introduced the two legendary bands.

As far as performers at the CMT Awards go, though, Sugarland and Little Big Town are in good company. Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Brittany Spencer, Brooks & Dunn, Cody Johnson, and many others performed at the show.

[Keep an Eye Out for Sugarland Tickets on StubHub]

Featured Image by Chris Saucedo/WireImage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission