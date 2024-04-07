What You Must Know for the 2024 CMT Music Awards Tonight: Toby Keith Tribute, Trisha Yearwood Honor, & More

Being able to trace its roots all the way back to the 1960s, the CMT Music Awards is a hot night for country singers. Looking to rub shoulders with some of the biggest artists in the genre, the stars will also look to expand their stardom by bringing home another win. With the CMT Music Awards airing from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the night will feature more than awards and special performances as a tribute surrounding the legacy of Toby Keith will take place. As top country singers make their way to Austin, here are all the details about tonight’s awards and what to expect.

Videos by American Songwriter

CMT Music Awards Host & Performance Details

Taking the stage to host the CMT Music Award will be none other than Kelsea Ballerini. Marking her fourth time hosting, Ballerini will do more than introduce singers as she is also nominated for three CMT awards, including Video of the Year for her hit song “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).” Although receiving numerous nominations, she will still compete against Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Jelly Roll. All have the same number of nominations as Ballerini.

Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and more are set to take the stage as performers on the night. Sugarland and Little Big Town will also reunite with the former celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit “Baby Girl.”

An Emotional Toby Keith Tribute

Besides handing out awards and celebrating country music, the CMT Music Award will take a moment to honor the late Toby Keith. Having spent years touring the country and expanding the reach of country music, the awards will honor the icon with a special tribute featuring performances by Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and even Sammy Hagar. With members of his family scheduled to attend the awards in his honor, Keith’s Easy Money band will also be in attendance to help with the performances.

Speaking about his impact on country music, Ballerini said, “He was one of those artists who was able to have heart, and then also party. He was both things. There was never, ‘I’m just this kind of artist,’ there was always this exploring full range of songwriting … full range of life.” She added, “Whether that be a party song, or a beautiful ballad that makes you feel all of your feelings, I think the artists that have the legacy he does, are the ones that really do all of it.”

[RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Crazy First Encounter With Keith Urban at CMT Music Awards]

Celebrating Trisha Yearwood

The night will feature another celebration as Trisha Yearwood is expected to receive the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. The honor usually goes to artists who dedicate themselves to more than their careers, but to the country music community. Helping and uplifting country singers throughout the years, Yearwood will also perform her new song “Put In A Song.”

Don’t miss the CMT Music Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)