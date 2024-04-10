Sugarland and Little Big Town Discuss “Take Me Home” and Their Upcoming Co-Headlining Tour

Little Big Town and Sugarland teamed up for an amazing cover of Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home” at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 7). On the same day, they announced a co-headlining tour and released the cover to streaming services. The last time these groups collaborated, they created the Grammy-winning rendition of “Life in a Northern Town” originally by Dream Academy. Now, they’re looking to revisit that success.

Recently, members of Sugarland and Little Big Town sat down with CMT to discuss “Take Me Home.” During the conversation, they revealed why they decided to cover Collins’ 1985 hit and their hopes for the coming tour.

Sugarland and Little Big Town Talk “Take Me Home”

“We would ne have had this 25-year-long career without the fans,” Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman said. “I just want them to feel like this is their story just as much as it is ours,” she added. “We’ll want to make sure we do all the songs that have become people’s anthems and our big hit songs. And then, we’ll also want to do songs that are incredibly just meaningful to the band and songs that fans didn’t hear on the radio, but that they have spoken up about and have become so important to them.”

Sugarland’s Kristian Bush added that the bands have been close friends since the beginning of their careers. “Great things happen when we’re on stage and in the studio. We’re so excited to make music together again,” he said.

Schlapman said that Bush came up with the idea to cover “Take Me Home.” She explained that the song is personal to her and the rest of the band as well. “I’m telling you, it is fun, it’s awesome. We sang our hearts out. We had so much fun doing it together,” she said of the new song. “I think the fans are going to feel it, and I think it’s going to bring them back to the days of ‘Life in a Northern Town’ … That kind of magic happened because the fans heard us do the song and loved it, and then it became a big old hit song, and then it won a Grammy.”

10/24—Greenville, South Carolina @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/25—Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena

10/25—Columbus, Ohio @ Columbus, Ohio

10/31—Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

11/01—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

11/02—Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Arena

11/07—Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Target Center

11/08—Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum

11/09—Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

11/14—Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Arena

11/15—Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

11/16—Moline, Illinois @ Vibrant Arena at the MARK

11/21—Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

11/22—Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

11/23—Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

12/11—Biloxi, Mississippi @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

12/12—Duluth, Georgia @ Gas South Arena

12/13—Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

Featured Image by Nicola Gell/FilmMagic

