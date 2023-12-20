Sydney Sweeney Responds to Claims She Was Objectified in The Rolling Stones “Angry” Video: “I Felt Hot”

The video for The Rolling Stones’ recent song “Angry” has received some criticism for allegedly objectifying its star, actress Sydney Sweeney, who appears in a provocative outfit and dances sexily while riding in the back of a convertible down Sunset Boulevard. However, judging by her comments in a new Glamour magazine interview, Sweeney doesn’t agree at all with those critics.

“I felt hot,” Sweeney said about her appearance in the “Angry” video. “I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.”

Sydney Sweeney on Female Empowerment

The 26-year-old actress, known for her roles in the HBO series Euphoria and the new romantic comedy Anyone but You, noted that she considers expressing her sexuality a form of female empowerment.

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’” she explained. “I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Loved the Experience of Shooting the Video

Sweeney said she thought it was “cool and iconic” to be featured in a Rolling Stones video.

“I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle,” she added. “I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts?”

In the video, Sweeney dresses in a leather corset and leather, studded chaps as she rocks out to “Angry” in the car. As the vehicle rides along the famous Los Angeles roadway, it passes billboards featuring The Stones during various eras of their career that come to life.

Damon Albarn’s Criticism of the Video

Blur frontman Damon Albarn was among those who criticized the Rolling Stones video. In an interview with a French publication called Les Inrockuptibles, Albarn commented, “[I] watched this horrible music video showing [The Stones] at different stages of their lives on billboards. And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There’s something completely disconnected.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Family Gave Her Props

Meanwhile, Sweeney was recently interviewed on Live with Kelly and Mark, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that when she was asked to appear in the “Angry” video, she thought, “This is the coolest thing I could ever do.”

Sweeney said she was able to bring her mother to meet the band members, which scored her huge brownie points with her family.

“I think this might be the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my family’s eyes,” she said.

Rolling Stones Tour Plans

“Angry” was the first single from The Rolling Stones’ new studio album, Hackney Diamonds.

As previously reported, The Stones will be launching a North American tour in support of the album next year. The 19-date trek runs from an April 28 concert in Houston through a July 17 show in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.