Sydney Sweeney To Host ‘SNL’ Tonight, Who Is the Musical Guest?

Dating all the way back to 1975, Saturday Night Live has welcomed countless hosts to the show. And with the show becoming part of history, receiving the chance to host can come with a great deal of pressure. But while some might feel that pressure, tonight’s host, Sydney Sweeney, spent the last 15 years starring in series like Sharp Objects and The Handmaid’s Tale. She was even featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. With her credits growing, the actress will take over Studio 8H tonight. But while she hosts the show, who exactly will be the musical guest? Read below to find out.

While fans are watching Sweeney perform numerous skits throughout the evening, Kacey Musgraves will prepare to take the stage as the musical guest. Much like the host, the country singer is a seasoned veteran when it comes to performing in front of a live audience. On March 15, Musgraves will release her sixth album Deeper Well. Although excited to share new music with fans, she will also kick off her Deeper Well World Tour in April. Having spent nearly 25 years in the music industry, Musgraves used her time on Nashville Star to create a career that continues today and landed her seven Grammy Awards.

Kacey Musgraves Takes Over ‘SNL’ And Details The Importance Of Vulnerability

Speaking about her upcoming album with Apple Music 1, Musgraves detailed how she focused on creating a connection with her fans. “I really do believe in the biggest, most powerful form of connection is vulnerability. So it’s like on one hand, I think there’s hardly ever any mystery left in life, especially with artists. But at the same time, we’re here to connect.”

Admitting that she loves to spend time at home, Musgraves explained how life gets a little chaotic with new music. “I really enjoy and revere my privacy and having something just for me and my personal life. I’m really kind of a homebody.” She added, “And as you get ready to release a project, this tsunami of madness is coming to work me. And you’re going to be very public-facing again. And that can be — that’s kind of hard for me sometimes.”

Although life is getting somewhat turbulent for the singer, Musgraves is excited to take to the SNL stage tonight to help her prepare for her world tour. Be sure to tune in to SNL, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)