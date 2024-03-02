Fans Convinced Beyoncé Is Already Planning to Leave Country Music for a New Genre

For nearly 30 years, Beyoncé shared her love for R&B, hip-hop, and pop as she first performed in the group Destiny’s Child. But for Beyoncé, her destiny didn’t stop with the trio as she went on to sell over 200 million albums and hold a staggering 32 Grammy Awards. While she released seven studio albums as a solo artist, she is preparing for her upcoming album Act II, which hit shelves on March 29. But unlike her previous work, her new album features the singer stepping into the world of country music. And for some fans, they believe she won’t stop with just country after releasing new images that show Beyoncé embracing the rock and roll lifestyle.

Releasing two songs from Act II, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”, Beyoncé watched as the songs took over social media, gaining her ninth No. 1 hit. At the same time, the singer became the first Black woman to land the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart. While celebrating her success, Beyoncé recently shared a photoshoot promoting her haircare line Cécred. In the image, featured below, the singer embraced a mullet and ripped T-shirt.

Fans Believe Beyoncé Will Take Over Rock And Roll After Country Success

With Beyoncé rocking the outfit, fans filled the comments with speculation as to what it means. For some, it was nothing more than a photo for her haircare line. But for others, they suggested the picture was a hint at Act III and the star will branch into rock and roll. “I’m telling you Beyoncé’s next album is going to be a rock album. To complete the trifecta.” Another person added, “Beyoncé next album going to be a rock album and she gon’ release a single that’s going to have us like … i need to prepare.”

I'm telling you Beyoncé's next album is going to be a rock album. To complete the trifecta. https://t.co/pGxYO0Lvgq — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 18, 2024

Beyoncé next album going to be a rock album and she gon' release a single that's going to have us like … i need to prepare 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wEzXcqbBpm — 🚛 Big Back B!tch 🏠 (@deifrankone) February 27, 2024

Although just speculation, One fan took it to the next level by breaking down what Renaissance means. Released in 2022, her album, Renaissance, was the first act in her trilogy. “Renaissance means the revival of art. Beyoncé is leading Black artists away from Hip Hop because it’s become over saturated & crass in nature and reviving the arts Black people created. House. Country. Rock. f**kin genius.”

Renaissance means the revival of art. Beyoncé is leading Black artists away from Hip Hop because it’s become over saturated & crass in nature and reviving the arts Black people created. House. Country. Rock. fuckin genius. — Chant God (@chantgod) February 18, 2024

While Act I surrounded house music and Act II featured her entrance into country music, the idea of Beyoncé eventually finding her way to rock and roll doesn’t seem too far-fetched. But for now, fans will have to wait to see if their theories become reality.

