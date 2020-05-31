SUSU is the new project of New York locals Liza Colby and Kia Warren. A bluesy band with an easy-going throwback vibe, SUSU reached cruising altitude with their new single “Let’s Get High.” With a tonality that’s reminiscent of sunlight, the song is about… well, just look at the title.

“We found ourselves on the other side of the world isolated in pre-isolation from our families and loved ones wanting to create a moment of levity and raise the vibration during that time of uncertainty,” the band told American Songwriter via email. “It’s a 4-minute-and-20-second portal to a high of your choosing — be it spiritual, creative, physical or otherwise.”

SUSU is a band whose music is a genuine extension of their lives. The band strongly embraces a global sense of unity and togetherness, categorizing this song as a call for “a collective high.” This makes more sense considering the influence of iconic ‘60s artists on the band, who list Neil Young as their favorite songwriter.

“Neil Young is always evolving, ever the working man, still crazy (horse) after all these years,” the band said. “Such a unique voice with storytelling that connects across the board. Shares a birthday with artist Mo Stark.”

A relatively new project, SUSU is full of ambition. “We want SUSU to be the creative vehicle that allows us to see our dreams and creative visions through and establishes connection with as many people as possible,” the band said, “allowing us to be spiritually and financially free in the process.”

Listen to SUSU’s single “Let’s Get High” below: