Sweden’s Loreen Wins 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

After a nail-biting final, Swedish artist Loreen took home the win at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest Saturday night (May 13), which was held in Liverpool, England, on behalf of the 2022 winning country, Ukraine.

This is the Swedish singer-songwriter’s second Eurovision win, becoming only the second performer in the competition’s history to win more than once. This win also makes her the first woman to win the song contest twice. She secured the victory for the Scandinavian country with her chilling pop ballad “Tattoo,” earning 583 points and flanked closely by neighboring Finland’s beloved pop star Käärijä.

Loreen’s last win came in 2012 with the song “Euphoria” and her latest triumph means Sweden ties Ireland for the most Eurovision victories with seven. The iconic pop group ABBA is responsible for one of those wins, 50 years earlier. Along with the trophy, Sweden also takes home hosting honors for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Watch Loreen’s winning performance and see the complete rankings below.

Eurovision 2023 Rankings 

  1. Sweden: Loreen – “Tattoo” – 583 points
  2. Finland: Käärijä – “Cha Cha Cha” – 526 points
  3. Israel: Noa Kirel – “Unicorn” – 362 points
  4. Italy: Marco Mengoni – “Due Vite” – 350 points
  5. Norway: Alessandra – “Queen of Kings” – 268 points
  6. Ukraine: Tvorchi – “Heart of Steel” – 243 points
  7. Belgium: Gustaph – “Because Of You” – 182 points
  8. Estonia: Alika – “Bridges” – 168 points
  9. Australia: Voyager – “Promise” – 151 points 
  10. Czech Republic: Vesna – “My Sister’s Crown” – 129 points
  11. Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – “Stay” – 127 points
  12. Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – “Break A Broken Heart” – 126 points
  13. Croatia: Let 3 – “Mama ŠČ!” – 123 points
  14. Armenia: Brunette – “Future Lover” – 122 points 
  15. Austria: Teya & Salena – “Who The Hell Is Edgar?” – 120 points
  16. France: La Zarra – “Évidemment” – 104 points
  17. Spain: Blanca Paloma – “Eaea” – 100 points
  18. Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – “Soarele şi Luna” – 96 points
  19. Poland: Blanka – “Solo” – 93 points
  20. Switzerland: Remo Forrer – “Watergun” – 92 points
  21. Slovenia: Joker Out – “Carpe Diem” – 78 points
  22. Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – “Duje” – 76 points
  23. Portugal: Mimicat – “Ai Coração” – 59 points
  24. Serbia: Luke Black – “Samo Mi Se Spava” – 30 points 
  25. United Kingdom: Mae Muller – “I Wrote A Song” – 24 points 
  26. Germany: Lord of the Lost – “Blood and Glitter” – 18 points 

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

