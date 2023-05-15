Sweden’s Loreen Wins 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

After a nail-biting final, Swedish artist Loreen took home the win at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest Saturday night (May 13), which was held in Liverpool, England, on behalf of the 2022 winning country, Ukraine.
This is the Swedish singer-songwriter’s second Eurovision win, becoming only the second performer in the competition’s history to win more than once. This win also makes her the first woman to win the song contest twice. She secured the victory for the Scandinavian country with her chilling pop ballad “Tattoo,” earning 583 points and flanked closely by neighboring Finland’s beloved pop star Käärijä.
Loreen’s last win came in 2012 with the song “Euphoria” and her latest triumph means Sweden ties Ireland for the most Eurovision victories with seven. The iconic pop group ABBA is responsible for one of those wins, 50 years earlier. Along with the trophy, Sweden also takes home hosting honors for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
Watch Loreen’s winning performance and see the complete rankings below.
Eurovision 2023 Rankings
- Sweden: Loreen – “Tattoo” – 583 points
- Finland: Käärijä – “Cha Cha Cha” – 526 points
- Israel: Noa Kirel – “Unicorn” – 362 points
- Italy: Marco Mengoni – “Due Vite” – 350 points
- Norway: Alessandra – “Queen of Kings” – 268 points
- Ukraine: Tvorchi – “Heart of Steel” – 243 points
- Belgium: Gustaph – “Because Of You” – 182 points
- Estonia: Alika – “Bridges” – 168 points
- Australia: Voyager – “Promise” – 151 points
- Czech Republic: Vesna – “My Sister’s Crown” – 129 points
- Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – “Stay” – 127 points
- Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – “Break A Broken Heart” – 126 points
- Croatia: Let 3 – “Mama ŠČ!” – 123 points
- Armenia: Brunette – “Future Lover” – 122 points
- Austria: Teya & Salena – “Who The Hell Is Edgar?” – 120 points
- France: La Zarra – “Évidemment” – 104 points
- Spain: Blanca Paloma – “Eaea” – 100 points
- Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – “Soarele şi Luna” – 96 points
- Poland: Blanka – “Solo” – 93 points
- Switzerland: Remo Forrer – “Watergun” – 92 points
- Slovenia: Joker Out – “Carpe Diem” – 78 points
- Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – “Duje” – 76 points
- Portugal: Mimicat – “Ai Coração” – 59 points
- Serbia: Luke Black – “Samo Mi Se Spava” – 30 points
- United Kingdom: Mae Muller – “I Wrote A Song” – 24 points
- Germany: Lord of the Lost – “Blood and Glitter” – 18 points
Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images