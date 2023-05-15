Sweden’s Loreen Wins 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

After a nail-biting final, Swedish artist Loreen took home the win at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest Saturday night (May 13), which was held in Liverpool, England, on behalf of the 2022 winning country, Ukraine.

This is the Swedish singer-songwriter’s second Eurovision win, becoming only the second performer in the competition’s history to win more than once. This win also makes her the first woman to win the song contest twice. She secured the victory for the Scandinavian country with her chilling pop ballad “Tattoo,” earning 583 points and flanked closely by neighboring Finland’s beloved pop star Käärijä.

Loreen’s last win came in 2012 with the song “Euphoria” and her latest triumph means Sweden ties Ireland for the most Eurovision victories with seven. The iconic pop group ABBA is responsible for one of those wins, 50 years earlier. Along with the trophy, Sweden also takes home hosting honors for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Watch Loreen’s winning performance and see the complete rankings below.

Eurovision 2023 Rankings

Sweden: Loreen – “Tattoo” – 583 points Finland: Käärijä – “Cha Cha Cha” – 526 points Israel: Noa Kirel – “Unicorn” – 362 points Italy: Marco Mengoni – “Due Vite” – 350 points Norway: Alessandra – “Queen of Kings” – 268 points Ukraine: Tvorchi – “Heart of Steel” – 243 points Belgium: Gustaph – “Because Of You” – 182 points Estonia: Alika – “Bridges” – 168 points Australia: Voyager – “Promise” – 151 points Czech Republic: Vesna – “My Sister’s Crown” – 129 points Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – “Stay” – 127 points Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – “Break A Broken Heart” – 126 points Croatia: Let 3 – “Mama ŠČ!” – 123 points Armenia: Brunette – “Future Lover” – 122 points Austria: Teya & Salena – “Who The Hell Is Edgar?” – 120 points France: La Zarra – “Évidemment” – 104 points Spain: Blanca Paloma – “Eaea” – 100 points Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – “Soarele şi Luna” – 96 points Poland: Blanka – “Solo” – 93 points Switzerland: Remo Forrer – “Watergun” – 92 points Slovenia: Joker Out – “Carpe Diem” – 78 points Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – “Duje” – 76 points Portugal: Mimicat – “Ai Coração” – 59 points Serbia: Luke Black – “Samo Mi Se Spava” – 30 points United Kingdom: Mae Muller – “I Wrote A Song” – 24 points Germany: Lord of the Lost – “Blood and Glitter” – 18 points

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images