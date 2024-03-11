Sweet Slash Solos: 5 of the Best Guest Appearances by the Guns N’ Roses Guitar Great

Slash made a big splash at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, taking part in Ryan Gosling’s memorable performance of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist jammed out alongside Wolfgang Van Halen as Gosling was joined by a brigade of dancing fellow “Kens” in an over-the-top stage presentation of the tune, which was nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Slash also contributed to the studio version of “I’m Just Ken,” which was co-written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Another song from Barbie, “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish, took home the Best Original Song honor.

Throughout his long career, Slash has lent his guitar talents a wide variety of well-known artists’ recordings. Here’s a look at five noteworthy songs featuring the rock-guitar legend by artists other than Guns N’ Roses:

“Always on the Run” – Lenny Kravitz (1991)

“Always on the Run” appeared on Lenny Kravitz’s second album, Mama Said, which was released in 1991. Slash co-wrote the funk-flavored hard-rock song with Kravitz, and delivered a blistering solo as well.

Slash originally had written the music for “Always on the Run” for Guns N’ Roses. However, when drummer Steven Adler struggled to play along to tune, the guitarist decided to save it for a collaboration with Kravitz.

“Always on the Run” was released as Mama Said’s lead single. It peaked at No. 41 in the U.K., but didn’t chart in the U.S.

“Give In to Me” – Michael Jackson (1991)

“Give In to Me” was one of four songs on Michael Jackson’s chart-topping 1991 album Dangerous that feature Slash. The power ballad finds the late King of Pop pleading for affectation from a woman who has treated him bad.

Slash rips a solo that combines a barrage of staccato notes and wringing bends. The song was a major hit in the U.K., peaking at No. 2 on the singles chart across the pond.

“Rockin’ My Life Away” – Jerry Lee Lewis (with Kid Rock) (2010)

Slash was among the many guests featured on rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis’ 2010 album Mean Old Man. The guitarist appears on an updated rendition of “Rockin’ My Life Away,” a song written by Alabama songwriter/musician Mack Vickery that Lewis first recorded in 1979.

The 2010 version features Lewis duetting with Kid Rock on the old-school boogie-woogie tune. Slash offers up a speedy, rockabilly-style solo that kicks the tune into overdrive.

“Ordinary Man” – Ozzy Osbourne (with Elton John) (2020)

“Ordinary Man” was the title track of Ozzy Osbourne’s 12th solo studio album, which was released in 2020. The song is an introspective, piano-driven ballad that features the heavy-metal legend duetting with Elton John as he reflects on his life.

As the tune builds, we hear soaring strings and a choir before Slash’s guitar blasts through with yet another majestic, riff-filed solo.

“Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” – Demi Lovato (2023)

Pop star Demi Lovato tapped Slash to add some rocking guitar to a 2023 remix version of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017.

Lovato’s revved-up “Rock Version” of “Sorry Not Sorry” appeared on her 2023 remix album, Revamped. Slash rips a fiery solo that’s heard about two-thirds of the way through the track.

In return for his contribution to the Lovato track, Slash revealed that the powerhouse pop singer agreed to sing on a song that will appear on his upcoming album, Orgy of the Damned. As announced this past Friday, March 8, Lovato will be featured on a cover of The Temptations’ 1972 hit “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The album will be released on May 17.