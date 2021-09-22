New Rock Songs Teased, Released From Santana, GNR, and Tom Morello

Rock-heads rejoice! There are three new, guitar-swelling tunes to celebrate from big-name artists like Carlos Santana, Guns N’ Roses, and Tom Morello. Let us explain one by one.

On Monday (September 20), the famed Mexican guitarist, Santana, dropped his latest single, “Whiter Shade of Pale,” the third from his forthcoming album, Blessings and Miracles. The new song features prolific British guitarist, Steve Winwood, and features extended solos.

Listen to the new song below.

Last week, top-hat-wearing shredder Slash, of the giant rock group, Guns N’ Roses, teased a snippet of a new band song, “Hard School,” on TikTok.

In August, the band teased a new single born from the Chinese Democracy sessions from years ago, “Absurd,” which features both Slash and bassist, Duff McKagan, for the first time on a band song in decades. But it looks like there’s more in the works from GNR if Slash’s recent soundcheck is any indication.

According to Guitar World, rumors about the new now-teased song, “Hard School,” have been swirling of late after GNR frontman, Axl Rose, told a fan backstage that the song would be released “soon.”

Today, Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist, Tom Morello, released his newest single, “Let’s Get The Party Started,” from his forthcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which is slated for release October 15.

Listen to the romper below.