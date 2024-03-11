NOFX Adds London Dates to Farewell Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Fans of pop-punk band NOFX were sad to hear last year that the band would embark on their final tour… ever. But, luckily for English fans of the retiring band, the band just added two new London dates to the NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 on June 11 and 12 at the freshly reopened O2 Academy Brixton. If you want to score tickets to these shows or any of the next stops on this massive international tour, we’re here to help!
Videos by American Songwriter
The next stop on the NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 will be on April 6 in Fort Worth, Texas at Panther Island. Unless the band decides to add even more tour dates, the tour should end on October 6 in Los Angeles, California at Berth 46.
Presale for the two London dates will go live on March 13 at 10:00 am GMT. You can choose between the artist presale and the Priority From O2 presale.
You can still get general sale tickets to most of the stops on the NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 via the band’s website, Ticketmaster, Viagogo, or Stubhub.
We always recommend Viagogo for non-US tour dates. If your chosen stop on the tour is close to selling out, we recommend checking out Stubhub instead. This is one of the best secondary ticketing platforms you can find, namely because it’s backed by the FanProtect Program. That means your purchase will be protected from scams and fraudulent tickets. Nobody wants to deal with that nonsense, especially if it’s your last chance to see NOFX live.
Don’t miss your chance to see NOFX live for the very last time! Snag your tickets before they sell out.
NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 Dates (Plus New Dates)
April 6 – Fort Worth, TX – Panther Island
April 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Pioneer Park
May 11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT – Carroponte
May 12 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT – Carroponte
May 14 – Madrid, ES – Wizink Center
May 16 – Chambéry, FR – Le Phare – Grand Chambéry
May 18 – Eindhoven, NL – Ketelhuisplein
May 19 – Eindhoven, NL – Ketelhuisplein
May 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Grey Hall
May 23 – Hamburg, DE – Docks
May 25 – Hanover, DE – Faust Open Air
May 30 – Ljubljana, SL – Media Center
June 1 – Saarbrücken, DE – Open Air am E-Werk
June 4 – Vienna, AT – Arena Open Air
June 5 – Vienna, AT – Arena Open Air
June 7 – Augsburg, DE – Gaswerk Open Air
June 8 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle Spandau
June 9 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle Spandau
June 11 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton (New Date)
June 12 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton (New Date)
June 29 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park
June 30 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
July 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
July 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
July 20 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards
July 21 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards
August 10 – Edmonton, AB – Fan Park at Ice District
August 11 – Edmonton, AB – Fan Park at Ice District
August 23 – Montreal, QC – Parc Olympique
August 24 – Montreal, QC – Parc Olympique
August 31 – Brockton, MA – Campanelli Stadium
September 1 – Brockton, MA – Campanelli Stadium
October 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Berth 46
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Berth 46
October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Berth 46
Photo by Mariano Regidor
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.