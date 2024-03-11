NOFX Adds London Dates to Farewell Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Fans of pop-punk band NOFX were sad to hear last year that the band would embark on their final tour… ever. But, luckily for English fans of the retiring band, the band just added two new London dates to the NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 on June 11 and 12 at the freshly reopened O2 Academy Brixton. If you want to score tickets to these shows or any of the next stops on this massive international tour, we’re here to help!

Videos by American Songwriter

The next stop on the NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 will be on April 6 in Fort Worth, Texas at Panther Island. Unless the band decides to add even more tour dates, the tour should end on October 6 in Los Angeles, California at Berth 46.

Presale for the two London dates will go live on March 13 at 10:00 am GMT. You can choose between the artist presale and the Priority From O2 presale.

You can still get general sale tickets to most of the stops on the NOFX Farewell Tour 2024 via the band’s website, Ticketmaster, Viagogo, or Stubhub.

We always recommend Viagogo for non-US tour dates. If your chosen stop on the tour is close to selling out, we recommend checking out Stubhub instead. This is one of the best secondary ticketing platforms you can find, namely because it’s backed by the FanProtect Program. That means your purchase will be protected from scams and fraudulent tickets. Nobody wants to deal with that nonsense, especially if it’s your last chance to see NOFX live.

Don’t miss your chance to see NOFX live for the very last time! Snag your tickets before they sell out.

April 6 – Fort Worth, TX – Panther Island

April 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Pioneer Park

May 11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT – Carroponte

May 12 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT – Carroponte

May 14 – Madrid, ES – Wizink Center

May 16 – Chambéry, FR – Le Phare – Grand Chambéry

May 18 – Eindhoven, NL – Ketelhuisplein

May 19 – Eindhoven, NL – Ketelhuisplein

May 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Grey Hall

May 23 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

May 25 – Hanover, DE – Faust Open Air

May 30 – Ljubljana, SL – Media Center

June 1 – Saarbrücken, DE – Open Air am E-Werk

June 4 – Vienna, AT – Arena Open Air

June 5 – Vienna, AT – Arena Open Air

June 7 – Augsburg, DE – Gaswerk Open Air

June 8 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle Spandau

June 9 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle Spandau

June 11 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton (New Date)

June 12 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton (New Date)

June 29 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park

June 30 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

July 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

July 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

July 20 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards

July 21 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards

August 10 – Edmonton, AB – Fan Park at Ice District

August 11 – Edmonton, AB – Fan Park at Ice District

August 23 – Montreal, QC – Parc Olympique

August 24 – Montreal, QC – Parc Olympique

August 31 – Brockton, MA – Campanelli Stadium

September 1 – Brockton, MA – Campanelli Stadium

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Berth 46

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Berth 46

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Berth 46

Photo by Mariano Regidor

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.