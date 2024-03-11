Did Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban Sneakily Tease an Upcoming Duet?

Lainey Wilson is kicking off her Country’s Cool Again Tour later this month in Melbourne, Australia. She’ll be in the Land Down Under for two shows before heading to Europe for a string of dates before bringing the tour back to the United States. Recently, she posted shared a video of her getting a ride—and some Aussie advice from Keith Urban.

Urban was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia. As a result, he knows a few things about the legendarily dangerous wildlife that Wilson might run into while she’s there. In the video, he picks her up to give her a ride to the airport.

Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban Discuss Australia

The video shows a little bit of banter between Wilson and Urban. For instance, he asked her, “What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Australia?” Wilson replied, “You,” and they both laughed at that. Then, she noted that her grandfather used to call her “Shelia” as a kid. That’s a common word for women in Australia. So, Urban said she’d fit right in.

Finally, the conversation turned to Australia’s wildlife. “Do y’all have big snakes and everything like that, too?” Wilson asked. “Yeah,” Urban confirmed. “Although, the little ones are usually the bigger problem.” He’s not wrong. Australia is home to several species of pythons. Some, like carpet pythons, can be up to eight feet long. However, they’re generally harmless to humans. However, eastern brown snakes top out at just under five feet and are responsible for more than half of the snakebite fatalities in Australia.

Snakes aren’t the only thing Wilson has to worry about, though. “Redback spider. They’re deadly. Yeah. And they love toilet seats, so good luck with that,” Urban said.

The Real Reason for the Video

The video was, no doubt, entertaining. However, near the end of it, we see the real reason behind it. “I’m so excited to be going to your home,” Wilson told Urban. “Oh my gosh! Honestly, I wish I could go home with you,” he replied. Then, as they shared a parting hug, Urban said, “That’s a good song title.” Wilson agreed, saying, “I like that.”

During a recent interview with Taste of Country, Urban hinted at an upcoming collaboration. “There’s one duet on the record, which is going to come out later this year, that I’m super psyched about,” Urban said. “It’s been frustrating because we finished it in June last year. So I’ve been sitting on this thing since then, driving me crazy, just really waiting to get it out,” he added.

That statement combined with the video could point to a duet with Wilson on his forthcoming album.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

