Bunnie Xo Shares Video of a Loopy Jelly Roll Undergoing Dental Procedure: “I Want a Pretty Smile” 

Bunnie Xo took to TikTok recently to share an update on her husband, Jelly Roll, as he prepared to get his teeth fixed. The video features Jelly Roll at the dentist as he prepares to go under anesthesia. He shows the camera his current smile and explains a little bit why he’s doing this now, claiming that “It feels like I’m finally taking care of stuff.”

Videos by American Songwriter

In the video, Jelly Roll is lounged in a dentist’s chair and shows off his old teeth. “I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years,” he said, giving a big grin. He has a few silver teeth on the top and bottom. He continued, “Finally getting them replaced and getting some implants, [fixing] some cavities and some wisdom teeth pulled out. I’m doing a lot of s–t.”

“I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff,” he said as he seemingly underwent the anesthesia. Bunnie can be heard behind the camera saying, “I’m proud of you,” as Jelly Roll then says, “I want a pretty smile,” as he drifts off. “I had an ugly smile when I was a kid and people picked on me, made fun of me and stuff,” he admitted.

Bunnie showed a little of the appointment in process, then a short clip of Jelly Roll heading to the car after his appointment. Things seem to be going well for the country star as he works toward a “pretty smile.”

Bunnie Xo Reveals if She Actually Got Jelly Roll Banned From the Houston Rodeo

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Jelly Roll and his wife, it seems. Recently, Bunnie appeared at the Houston Rodeo with her husband, where she accidentally broke the no profanity rule. This usually comes with a ban from the event, which has been in speculation since it happened. Now, Bunnie has revealed the verdict.

“Apparently at the Houston Rodeo, you’re not supposed to cuss….You’re not supposed to say one bad word on stage. And if you do, they’ll turn the lights off, kick you out and never let you come back again,” she explained in a social media video. She shared that she didn’t want to be onstage, but her husband wanted to celebrate the momentous night with her by his side. So, she reluctantly headed onstage.

“Houston, what the f–k is up?” she shouted, and in that moment, with what she called “the look of despair” from her husband, she knew she messed up. However, when she posted about the night, the Houston Rodeo actually replied.

“Y’all are always welcome at RODEOHOUSTON,” the official social media account for the event wrote. It looks like Bunnie and Jelly Roll are free to return to the Houston Rodeo. Bunnie just has to remember the rules next time.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images