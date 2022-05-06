SZA Gives Her Two Cents on Fame & Her Fans—“Y’all Suck the Joy and Life Out of EVERYTHING”

R&B singer SZA is setting the record straight. Loudly.

In a series of tweets, the “Good Days” singer explained her feelings about fame and her fans. “I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w[ith] music… I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE,” she wrote. “Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause [o]utside of art it’s fuck y’all. Now run w[ith] that.”

This tweet reached SZA’s six million-plus followers, and then, the singer kept going.

“And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all,” she added. “It’s to free my motherfucking self.”

The singer was likely referring to the frenzy surrounding her recent single, “I Hate U.” Speculation over the subject and meaning of the lyrics have been widespread online, and it appears that the singer is tired of it. “I was talking to everyone. Not men. For the record,” she said in another tweet. “I hate u was a universal emotion. Take care.”

SZA officially released the song in December of 2021 after posting the song exclusively to her SoundCloud account a few months before. “I Hate U” went on to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 making it to the number seven position.

Listen to “I Hate U” below.

I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE . Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s fuck y’all . Now run w that . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all . It’s to free my motherfucking self . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

Photo Credit: Getty/Phillip Faraone