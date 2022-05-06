Neil Young Drops More Live Recordings from ‘Official Bootleg Series’

Today (May 6), famed songwriter and performer Neil Young has released three more live recordings from his Official Bootleg Series.

These include performances from Royce Hall in 1971, which was a solo acoustic set recorded on January 30 on the UCLA campus; a performance from Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in 1971, which was also solo acoustic (and the last U.S. show of Young’s solo career); and a live performance at The Bottom Line, which was an unannounced surprise set from New York City in 1974.

Fans can see the full track list from the new releases below.

The Official Bootleg Series was launched last fall with the release of Carnegie Hall 1970. These releases come from refurbished analog tape recordings from Young’s archives.

The OBS Series is available via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, all music retailers everywhere, and most DSPs. The vinyl editions will follow on June 3. NYA Greedy Hand Store purchases on LP or CD come with a free hi-res digital audio download of the album.

Neil Young Official Bootleg Seriestrack listings:

OBS 3: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

(Los Angeles: February 1, 1971)

On the Way Home Tell Me Why Old Man Journey Through the Past Cowgirl in the Sand Heart of Gold A Man Needs a Maid Sugar Mountain Don’t Let It Bring You Down Love in Mind The Needle and the Damage Done Ohio See the Sky About to Rain I Am a Child Dance Dance Dance

OBS 4: Royce Hall

(Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)

On the Way Home Tell Me Why Old Man Journey Through the Past Cowgirl in the Sand Heart of Gold A Man Needs a Maid See the Sky About to Rain Sugar Mountain Don’t Let It Bring You Down Love in Mind The Needle and the Damage Done Ohio Down by the River Dance Dance Dance I Am a Child

OBS 5: Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line)

(NYC: May 16, 1974)

Pushed It Over The End Long May You Run Greensleeves Ambulance Blues Helpless Revolution Blues On the Beach Roll Another Number (For the Road) Motion Pictures Pardon My Heart Dance Dance Dance

Photo by DH Lovelife / Warner Records