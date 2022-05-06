Blake Shelton, Carson Daly to Co-Host Celebrity Game Show ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly, who already appear on The Voice together, are set to star in and executive produce the new celebrity game show Barmageddon for USA Network.

Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Barmageddon will take place at Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Red and feature Daly behind the bar and Shelton performing with his house band, the show will face celebrities off in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Sharts (“Shelton Darts”), Air Cannon Cornhole, Drunken Axe Hole, Keg Curling, and more.

Produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA, Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger, and Chris Wagner of White Label will serve as executive producers.

Y’all heard it from Carson on @TheTodayShow first!!! #Barmageddon is coming soon to a TV near you on @USA_Network. It’s so stupid you can’t not watch it.. Can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join us and THE Nikki Bella for drinks, music, and fun at @olered. More to come!!! pic.twitter.com/evIQX02tYW — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 5, 2022

“Blake, Lee, and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville,” said Daly in a statement, “having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games.”

An official description of the show reads: “In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.”

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” said Shelton. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC