Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Won’t Go Away Easily, Sets New Chart Record

“Sure Thing” by Miguel just reached its 76th week on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the longest any song has ever stayed on the chart. The previous record of 65 weeks was held by Mary J. Blige’s 2005 single “Be Without You.”

Currently, “Sure Thing” sits at No. 6 on the chart, although it first peaked at No. 1 in 2011, a few months after its initial November 2010 release. What’s staggering about the success of “Sure Thing,” though, is that it was mostly forgotten about until the past couple of years.

The surge of TikTok’s popularity around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic helped “Sure Thing” out tremendously. At first, the song’s Even when the sky comes fallin’ / Even when the sun don’t shine chorus blew up, as it has now been used in over 100,000 different videos on the site.

Then, shortly after its first wave of virality, it reached newer heights. A sped-up version of the song began to spread like wildfire on the dance-crazed app. Focused particularly on the opening portion of the song’s first verse, TikTok’s youthful audience has used the “Sure Thing (Sped-Up Version)” in over four million unique videos to this day.

If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band

You be the match, I will be a fuse, boom!

Painter, baby, you could be the muse

I’m the reporter, baby, you could be the news

Along with its historic placement on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “Sure Thing” currently sits at No. 15 on the Hot 100, where it peaked last month (April 15).

On April 27, Miguel put out his first solo release in two years with his single “Give It To Me.” It’s unknown if the R&B icon is looking to put out a new album soon, but with “Sure Thing” keeping his name prevalent in the mainstream music sphere, it would surely be wise of him to continue capitalizing on this momentum.

Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic