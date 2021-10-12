George Strait and Willie Nelson to Share the Stage in Austin

George Strait and Willie Nelson will be taking over Austin, Texas on April 29, 2022 for the “Strait from Moody Center” Presented by Bud Light celebration.

Strait will headline the event in honor of the grand opening of the new Austin arena Moody Center and will include special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” shares Strait. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band.”

The Grand Opening will be the second time Strait and Nelson have shared the stage throughout their careers. In addition, fans in attendance will have the honor of celebrating Nelson’s birthday the same night as the legendary artist turns 89 on April 29.

“While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to pay homage to Lone Star State,” says Jeff Nickler, general manager of Moody Center, in a statement. “George, Willie, and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

Exclusive VIP Packages and tickets for the ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. CT.

WHAT: George Strait: “Strait from Moody Center” Presented by Bud Light with Special Guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band

WHEN: Friday, April 29, 2022

WHERE: Moody Center

PRESALE: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to Thursday, Oct. 21, 10 p.m. CT (Sign up at MoodyCenterATX.com)

ONSALE: Friday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. CT

PURCHASE: MoodyCenterATX.com

Photo: David McClister