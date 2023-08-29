Jon Pardi Reaches No. 1 with “Your Heart or Mine”

Jon Pardi has another reason to celebrate. After welcoming his first child, daughter Lily Anne Moon, earlier this year, the 38-year-old dad finds himself at the top of the country charts with his latest single “Your Heart or Mine.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“‘Your Heart or Mine’ is kinda like a throwback jam in a way. It’s got a great R&B soul and ’70s claps on there,” Pardi previously told American Songwriter about the track. “The song talks about the push and pull in a relationship…to know if you should come back again, or wonder ‘is this gonna work out?’ I want it to work out, but then it doesn’t work out. That feeling of the unknown that is a part of the attraction that brings you back for some reason.”

He added, “Musically, it has really cool chords and a really cool style to it. I definitely wanted the claps and the drum tracks on it. The drums drive the song and you want to move with it and you want to flow with it.”

Co-written by Justin Ebach, John Pierce, and Bart Butler, “Your Heart Or Mine” is the follow-up to Pardi’s No. 1 hit “Last Night Lonely” featured on his latest album Mr. Saturday Night, making this his 6th No. 1.

The country singer took to social media to thank his fans for the honor. “Thank you to the fans and Country radio for all the support!” he wrote on Instagram.

Pardi is set to kick off his headlining Mr. Saturday Night Tour in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 28. (See dates below)

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

^ Not a Live Nation Date

Thursday, September 28 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Friday, September 29 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Saturday, September 30 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, October 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Friday, October 6 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place*

Thursday, October 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena#

Photo Credit: John Shearer