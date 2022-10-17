Tame Impala Issue Warning About Visuals During Shows Following Seizures

“Auckland was wild,” psych-rock outfit Tame Impala posted of their Saturday night (Oct. 15) show at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

It was not only wild but also potentially dangerous. A band known to perform against bright, trippy visuals, Tame Impala took to social media to issue a warning to fans, via Instagram Stories, after audience members suffered seizures during the gig’s light effects.

“Hey guys, just a reminder that there are some quite intense visual moments in our show so please be careful if you think you might be sensitive to such things or susceptible to seizures,” the band’s story read.

“Also if you see someone in trouble do the right thing by your fellow concertgoer and help them/signal for help. We can usually get help there really quickly. We’ve seen that making some space and making a path is reeallly [sic] helpful (this goes for all kinds of medical emergencies.)

The story concluded with, “There were a couple of people who experienced a seizure last night which were treated on-site by St John’s and thankfully were not major/didn’t need to go to hospital. Thanks to everyone who assisted/helped.”

See the statement, pictured below.

Earlier this year, Tame Impala announced the release of a deluxe edition of their 2020 album, The Slow Rush. Most recently, Tame Impala and alt-hip-hop artist Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde collaborated on Gorillaz upcoming album, Cracker Island, set for release early next year.

Tame Impala are currently on the final leg of its 2022 world tour, which will come to a close in the group’s native Australia.

Oct. 18 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Oct. 20 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Oct. 22 – Melbourne, Vancouver – Rod Laver Arena

Oct. 26 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Oct. 29 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images