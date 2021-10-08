Tame Impala Announces ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set,’ Releases New Remix

Australian artist Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) announced that he will be releasing a new deluxe edition of his most recent LP, The Slow Rush. Officially titled, The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, the collection will be available on February 18, 2022.

The new edition will feature B-sides and remixes of his two-time Grammy-nominated 2020 album. The physical release will include two transparent red vinyl albums and a calendar for the year 2050. Fans can pre-order the album here.

To whet fans whistles for the release, Tame Impala also dropped a new remix of the track, “Breathe Deeper,” featuring the standout rapper, Lil Yachty.

“It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” Lil Yachty said in a statement.

Watch below.

Parker tweeted about the release, saying, “The Slow Rush Deluxe, featuring unreleased b-sides & remixes available for pre-order now. Out Feb 18, 2022.”

The Slow Rush Deluxe, featuring unreleased b-sides & remixes available for pre-order now. Out Feb 18, 2022.https://t.co/lsIFPexkvv pic.twitter.com/TCnXuQNC7l — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) October 7, 2021

TAME IMPALA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Oct 31 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA

Nov 2 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA *

Nov 3 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA *

Nov 7 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX +

Nov 8 – White Oak Lawn – Houston, TX +

Nov 9 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX +

Nov 13 – Pa’l Norte Music Festival – Monterrey, MX

Nov 17 – Telmex Auditorium – Guadalajara, MX

Nov 20 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX

* = Perfume Genius support

+ = Sudan Archives support