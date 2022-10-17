Jack Harlow to Host and Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday night (Oct. 15), rap star Megan Thee Stallion dominated as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Now, it’s fellow rapper Jack Harlow’s turn to pull double duty on the NBC sketch comedy show.

The “First Class” rapper shared the news as SNL‘s next celebrity host and performer via social media. “HOSTINGGGGGG SNL,” the artist alerted Instagram followers, sharing the show’s promotional photo, seen below.

Harlow made his SNL debut as a musical guest in early 2021. He performed a medley of tracks, including “Tyler Herro” and “What’s Poppin” from his 2020 breakout album, Thats What They All Say. A surprise came at the end, during a performance of “Same Guy,” when the rapper was joined on stage by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

He also made an appearance during one of the skits, portraying a custodian-turned-rapper during an Eminem-inspired rap video explaining non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Set to play Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena tonight (Oct. 16), Harlow is currently on the final North American trek of his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour in support of his second studio album of the same name. The artist will embark on the tour’s UK and European leg shortly after his SNL appearance on Oct.29.

Nov. 2 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov. 3 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

Nov. 4 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Nov. 7 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

Nov. 8 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Nov. 10 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

Nov. 11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Nov. 12 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

Nov. 14 – Offenbach, HE @ Stadthalle Offenbach

Nov. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Nov. 18 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła

Nov. 19 – Prague, CZ @ Malá Sportovní Hala

Nov. 21 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Photo: Courtesy Atlantic Records