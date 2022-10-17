Jack Harlow to Host and Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday night (Oct. 15), rap star Megan Thee Stallion dominated as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Now, it’s fellow rapper Jack Harlow’s turn to pull double duty on the NBC sketch comedy show.
The “First Class” rapper shared the news as SNL‘s next celebrity host and performer via social media. “HOSTINGGGGGG SNL,” the artist alerted Instagram followers, sharing the show’s promotional photo, seen below.
Harlow made his SNL debut as a musical guest in early 2021. He performed a medley of tracks, including “Tyler Herro” and “What’s Poppin” from his 2020 breakout album, Thats What They All Say. A surprise came at the end, during a performance of “Same Guy,” when the rapper was joined on stage by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
He also made an appearance during one of the skits, portraying a custodian-turned-rapper during an Eminem-inspired rap video explaining non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
Set to play Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena tonight (Oct. 16), Harlow is currently on the final North American trek of his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour in support of his second studio album of the same name. The artist will embark on the tour’s UK and European leg shortly after his SNL appearance on Oct.29.
Upcoming Tour Dates
Nov. 2 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Nov. 3 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Nov. 4 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Nov. 7 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
Nov. 8 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Nov. 10 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
Nov. 11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Nov. 12 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
Nov. 14 – Offenbach, HE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
Nov. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Nov. 18 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła
Nov. 19 – Prague, CZ @ Malá Sportovní Hala
Nov. 21 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Photo: Courtesy Atlantic Records