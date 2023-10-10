5 Tanya Tucker Songs Every ’90s Country Fan Knows by Heart

Tanya Tucker had established her status as a vocal powerhouse in country music long before the 1990s, but the decade marked a new career peak for the hitmaker. She released an impressive seventeen studio albums before sharing Tennessee Woman in 1990, which served as a precursor to her breakout hit record What Do I Do with Me the following year.

The Texas native is in the midst of a career renaissance, first sparked by the release of her 2019 comeback album, While I’m Livin’. Thanks to the creative guidance and support of Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, the now-65-year-old talent is finally earning the public recognition and respect she’s long deserved.

Although Tucker released an extensive string of hit singles through the decade, we’ve selected a few of the most recognizable singles of the time for this list. Take a trip back to the 1990s and revisit these five stellar Tanya Tucker songs that dominated country radio.

1. “It’s a Little Too Late”

Penned by Roger Murrah and Pat Terry, “It’s a Little Too Late” finds Tucker giving into the allure of an unreliable yet irresistible flame. Released in 1993 as a single from her twentieth album, Can’t Run from Yourself, the track climbed all the way to No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

2. “Two Sparrows In a Hurricane”

One of the most moving country love songs of the 1990s, “Two Sparrows In a Hurricane,” reflects on the evolution of a relationship that stretches through the decades. The heartfelt tune, written by Mark Alan Springer, became another No. 2 hit for Tucker in 1992.

3. “Down to My Last Teardrop”

In 1991, Tucker introduced her nineteenth studio record, What Do I Do with Me, by sending the lead single “Down to My Last Teardrop” to country radio. Narrowly blocked out of the No. 1 spot by Brooks & Dunn‘s “Brand New Man,” the declarative track offers a plea for a clean break from a failing relationship.

4. “Some Kind of Trouble”

How do you cope when life keeps throwing bad news your way? A groovy tale of bad luck that only seems to build on itself, “Some Kind of Trouble” was another hit for Tucker in the early 1990s.

5. “If Your Heart Ain’t Busy Tonight”

Another stellar cut from What Do I Do with Me, “If Your Heart Ain’t Busy Tonight,” is a fun and flirtatious Top 5 hit that dominated country radio in the 1990s. The playful track, written by Chris Waters and Tom Shapiro, spotlights Tucker’s bright and engaging personality.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images