Taylor Swift Wins Big at Billboard Music Awards, Taking Home 10 Trophies

Taylor Swift has won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home 10 awards in a dominant showing. It comes as little surprise to Swifties as the music icon led with 20 nominations for the BBMAs.

With the BBMAs going digital and Swift touring internationally for her Eras Tour, the singer recorded a message backstage at one of her shows about the accomplishment. Swift thanked all of her fans for their support.

“Well, this is unreal,” she said in the video. “The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards—I’m talking to the fans specifically. None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much.”

Swift came close to tying with country singer Morgan Wallen, who scored the most wins for the night with 11 wins. Though she was nominated for 20 awards, Swift ultimately scored 10 awards, adding to her illustrious career total.

Swift won both Top Female Artist and Top Artist, beating out Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus for the former and Luke Combs and Drake for the latter. She also won the Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. Artist. Her song “Ant-Hero,” which was released on her 2022 album Midnights, also took home the prize for top-selling song.

It was Swift’s third time winning Top Artist and overall her sixth time winning Top Billboard 200 Artist. Swift now has a total of 39 BBMAs for her career, bringing her a special distinction. She’s now tied with Drake, who took home five awards himself, for the most BBMAs ever.

Of her success, Swift is thankful for all of her fans and for her recent accomplishments. She concluded her acceptance speech with, “I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make. So thank you—thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times —for this.”

Photo: Youtube/BBMA