How to Watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

This year’s Billboard Music Awards, taking place at 8 p.m. ET Sunday (November 19) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will feature many of the music industry’s brightest stars. Whether it be Taylor Swift, SZA, Drake, The Weeknd, or Morgan Wallen, records are sure to be broken in several major categories at the show.

How to Watch

Though the BBMAs will not be aired on television, fans can keep up with the show live on Billboard‘s website. Additionally, Billboard‘s social media pages will also be posting results and performances in real time.

Along with that, Billboard has collaborated with Spotify for a new campaign this year dubbed “Fans First.” Instead of having a centralized location for performances, Billboard will be including live footage of concerts around the world hosted by some of the nominees. This footage will make up the performances and award winner reactions for the show.

“The goal is to deliver a fresh award show concept that will entertain fans with hours of music and exclusive content, including winner celebrations, behind-the-scenes moments and performances created by the world’s biggest artists,” Billboard wrote about “Fans First.”

This means that there is not a designated host for the 2023 BBMAs.

Who’s Nominated

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift has the most nominations for this year’s ceremony, as she is a nominee for 20 different categories including Top Artist and Top Female Artist. The next closest in nominations is Morgan Wallen and SZA, who are both nominated for 17 awards. Both Wallen and SZA dominated charts with their most recent albums, One Thing at a Time and SOS, respectively.

The rest of the artists with double digits nominations also includes The Weeknd with 16, Drake and Zach Bryan with 14, and Luke Combs with 10

Who’s Performing

At the moment, there are eight artists slated to have their performances including in the BBMAs broadcast. They are Mariah Carey, Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, Stray Kids, Peso Pluma, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, and Blue Jeans. On their official site, though, Billboard insists that there are “more announcements to come.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images