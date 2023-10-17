Taylor Deneen Swoons ‘The Voice’ Coaches with Childish Gambino Cover

Taylor Deneen crooned her way into the coaches’ hearts with her blind audition of Childish Gambino‘s “Redbone” on The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

As Deneen strutted onto the stage, the coaches were immediately impressed from the moment she sang the first note. John Legend was the first to take action toward getting Deneen on his team, pressing his button after only a few notes. Legend was fully invested in the performance, singing and swaying from his big red chair, the performance eventually getting him on his feet dancing. Gwen Stefani turned soon after, flashing a peace sign at Deneen when she turned to face her. Though Reba McEntire and Niall Horan didn’t turn, the performance still earned a standing ovation from all the coaches.

“That is one hell of a voice I would’ve loved to pitch for,” Horan raved of the 23-year-old from Oklahoma City, sharing that the only reason he didn’t turn was because his team was full. “That was flawless.” McEntire agreed that she would’ve “turned around in a heartbeat.” “Your voice is incredible, your range is astounding,” she praised.

“I am stunned right now,” said Legend, adding that he has one last spot on his team and it would be “magical” if she claimed it. “That was incredible. I am a Taylor Deneen fan…you just kept getting better and better and better. You kept finding new places to go with the notes.” Deneen shared that she’s a graduate of Berklee College of Music and moved back home in 2021 and is working as a songwriter doing custom songs for birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations.

In fact, Deneen had written a song specifically for the judges that features lyrics that refer to Legend as a maestro of melody, McEntire as the queen of country, and you’ll never go wrong with Gwen Stefani. Here to sing our songs / And show the world which one of us is best / It’s time for The Voice, she crooned, once again winning over the coaches’ approval.

Deneen ultimately chose Legend as her coach. The Voice airs at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC