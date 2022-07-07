Taylor Swift Appears in First Trailer for Period Drama, ‘Amsterdam’

Taylor Swift is once again gracing the silver screen in a new David O. Russell film, Amsterdam. Swift was revealed to be part of the cast last year, leaving fans wanting for a sneak peek. They can get just that in the first trailer that was debuted today (June 6).

The period crime drama boasts a high-profile ensemble, including the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldaña, starring alongside Swift.

Not much has been revealed about Swift’s role but she can be seen in the new trailer mourning the death of her father while donning a black lace hat. “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid,” Rock says as Swift sobs. “You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men.”

The trailer for the forthcoming film teases that “a lot of this actually happened.” The plot follows three close friends (Bale, Robbie, and Washington) who find themselves at the center of “the most shocking secret plots in American history.” Watch the trailer below.

This is just Swift’s latest foray into the movie business after having penned several original songs for a host of movies, including her recently released “Carolina” made for the forthcoming film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing.

Swift is also no stranger to acting, appearing in a handful of movies over the past decade, including the infamous adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, the dystopian drama The Giver, and the peppy rom-com Valentine’s Day.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )