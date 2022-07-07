Olivia Rodrigo Takes Her “Torn” Cover From a Dive Bar to a Stage in London with Help From Natalie Imbruglia

Olivia Rodrigo delighted fans as she performed Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” at a local dive bar following her show in Manchester, England. On Wednesday (July 6), the 19-year-old singer took on the 1997 hit once again during her show in London—this time with Imbruglia herself.

During her performance at the Eventim Apollo, she brought out the Australian pop phenom halfway through the set, ramping up the first few moments of the soft ballad. With the audience screaming the lyrics back to the duo, Rodrigo let Imbruglia take the lead before joining in on the second verse and harmonizing the rest of the way through. Watch a fan-shot video below.

olivia rodrigo performing torn with natalie imbruglia is the definition of iconic



pic.twitter.com/rASCokvgw3 — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) July 6, 2022

Imbruglia shot to fame with “Torn” in 1998, rising all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay Chart. Though the track was first recorded by Danish singer Lis Sørensen a few years earlier, the popularity of Imbruglia’s cover version makes the track her own.

Rodrigo will wrap up her debut world tour Thursday night (July 7) with a second show at the Apollo Theatre. The entire run has seen a host of famous faces join the burgeoning pop icon across her many sold-out dates. At a show in Toronto, Rodrigo brought Avril Lavigne out for her smash 2002 hit “Complicated.” She also invited Lily Allen to her set at Glastonbury festival for a version of Allen’s rebellious anthem, “Fuck You”—which the duo dedicated to the Supreme Court following their Roe V. Wade reversal.

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.