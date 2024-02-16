Taylor Swift Donates $100K to Family of Kansas City DJ Tragically Killed at Super Bowl Parade

Taylor Swift made a major contribution to the family of a Kansas City DJ killed earlier this week. The DJ was shot during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The shooting injured 20 others as well during the parade.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the expenses related to her death. Swift made two $50,000 donations to the fundraiser, amounting to $100,000 in total. She wrote to the family under the donation, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.” Swift also personally signed each donation.

Swift may currently be playing in Australia, but it’s clear that her thoughts are in Kansas City. She sent the donations around the time of her concerts in Australia on Friday. In many ways, Swift has become part of the Kansas City community, often cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he went on to win this year’s Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift Mourns Victim

Lopez-Galvan was a radio disc jockey in the community. She worked for radio station KKFI where she co-hosted Tejano Tuesday, a radio show focused on Hispanic music. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the station said in a statement.

She was also a mother of two and attended the parade with her family. Gunfire struck the DJ during the shooting, and she died near Union Station before help could arrive, according to the New York Post. The shooting is believed to have started over a personal dispute between some attendees that turned violent. Reportedly, Lopez-Galvan’s adult son and cousin were among the many also injured during the shooting.

According to the GoFundMe, “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.”

Swift’s donation exceeds the goal that her family was looking for. They intended to raise $75,000 with the fundraiser. So far, the fundraiser has raised $183,648.

Other donors also shared their sympathies as well.

One wrote, “Can’t imagine what you are going through. You aren’t alone, KC has your back through this dark journey and praying for some sense of peace for your family.”

Another commented, “Our deepest condolences. We stand with you, and wish your family the best possible outcome to this tragic event.”