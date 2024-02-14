Watch: Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Is an All-Out Taylor Swift Celebration as Fans Go Berserk for the New “Queen of Kansas City”

Taylor Swift had to miss boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl victory parade, but the singer-songwriter was still there at the back of everyone’s minds.

Fans sang along as “Bad Blood,” Swift’s single from her 2014 pop crossover 1989, blared from the speakers Wednesday (Feb. 14) as the Chiefs prepared to take their victory lap around downtown Kansas City.

🎥| "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift being played at Chiefs' Championship parade!pic.twitter.com/XzG4EgFBe1 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 14, 2024

“Oh I can tell a lot of grown men will be angry at this tomorrow,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This comment likely referenced the “Taylor Swift ruined football” camp of NFL fans, who claim Swift’s mere presence in the stands is enough to spoil America’s favorite pastime.

Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Kansas City Victory Parade

taylor swift the queen of kansas city pic.twitter.com/QTDmMULg7t — kath 🤍 (@thegretwar) February 14, 2024

Swift haters seemed few and far between at Wednesday’s parade, with one X user noting “a ton of Taylor Swift fans” in downtown Kansas City.

This is the 4th championship parade I’ve witnessed in the past 10 years after decades of disappointment (Royals 2015, Chiefs x3). There are a TON of Taylor Swift fans here. #chiefs — KantoKarp (@KantoKarp) February 14, 2024

Swift reportedly landed in Melbourne hours earlier to kick off the Australian leg of her “Eras” tour. But the Kansas City Star reported that Swifties made sure their heroine wasn’t forgotten. Fans showed up at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City sporting Eras Tours T-shirts and Chiefs-themed friendship bracelets. Others carried signs with slogans like, “In My Chiefs Era.”

Britney Quintrell, 26, of KC – 3x parade goer – wanted to shower love on both the Chiefs and superstar Taylor Swift, who she assumed wouldn’t attend. Still: “I want Travis to tell her people here love her…or that I love her,” Quintrell said. pic.twitter.com/Y4U7RZLKdP — EricAdler (@eadler) February 14, 2024

Taylor and Travis: It’s a Love Story, Baby

Swift’s unprecedently successful “Eras” tour may have barred her from showing up for Kelce at the victory parade. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer didn’t let 5,700 measly miles from cheering on the tight end during the Chiefs’ epic 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift reportedly rushed to a private jet as soon as she completed her fourth consecutive Eras Tour show at Japan’s Tokyo Dome. She crossed nine time zones during the 12-hour flight from Tokyo to LAX.

Swift was there when Kelce ran for 22 yards on a third-and-seven with 16 seconds left in regulation, setting up his Chiefs to tie the game at 19-19 and force overtime. And she was there to go wild when Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a walk-in touchdown in overtime, securing the Chiefs’ third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

