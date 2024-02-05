No Bad Blood: Watch Taylor Swift Jam Out to Olivia Rodrigo’s Haunting GRAMMYs Performance

If there was any inkling that Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift were in a feud, you wouldn’t know it at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Rodrigo took to the stage to perform a rendition of her song “Vampire,” and Swift couldn’t help but jam out.

Cameras captured Swift dancing and singing along to Rodrigo’s performance. As if to cement that everything is okay between the two, Rodrigo also blew Swift a kiss at the end of the performance. This should put to bed rumors that there’s any bad blood between the two. Rodrigo even cheered when Swift won Album of the Year.

Fans responded to the singer dancing to the song. One person wrote, “This just shut down every poor little white girls 4 page theory that despise each other.”

Another commented, “She’s constantly making it clear that she doesn’t have beef with these women and y’all still try to push that narrative. Put it to rest.”

Yet another wrote, “THE STAN WARS CAN FINALLY END. taylor was standing the entire time and singing along.”

Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s #GRAMMYs performance of ‘Vampire.’



pic.twitter.com/gVrRDoabV5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Denies Feud Rumors

It was rumored that “Vampire” was a subtle jab at Swift. However, Rodrigo has always denied this and questioned where the rumors started. Speaking with The Guardian, Rodrigo expressed a nervous surprise that fans thought she had beef with Swift.

“How do I answer this?” Rodrigo asked the outlet when it questioned her about the song. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing. I was very surprised when people thought that.”

As if to clarify things further, Rodrigo later offered an additional perspective on the rumors when speaking with The Rolling Stone.

“I don’t have beef with anyone,” Rodrigo said when asked about Swift. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say…There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Feud rumors started after Rodrigo was accused of copying two of Swift’s songs and added song writer credits to her opening album. Rodrigo explained she was just new to the industry and didn’t understand how things worked.

“I was a little caught off guard,” Rodrigo said. “At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?”

