Taylor Swift Donates to Feline Rescue, Cat Named in Her Honor

Taylor Swift’s generosity has inspired a cat rescuer to name a special cat in her honor.

Beth Stern, founder of the New York City-based nonprofit Beth’s Furry Friends, shared that the superstar made a generous donation to her organization that fosters and rehabilitates abandoned cats. As a thank you for Swift’s “sizable” donation, Stern named one of her new kitties Angel Taylor.

In an Instagram post, Stern reveals that the cat had been “horrifically abused,” beaten and had its ears cut off. She found the feline through Street Cats of Oman, run by a British woman named Lesley Lewins who helps find street cats homes around the world. When Stern heard the story of the cat, she felt compelled to help “assist in her journey” to recovery.

“Welcome new foster from Oman!! Her name is Angel Taylor in honor of recent birthday girl, Taylor Swift who sent me a sizable donation to Beth’s Furry Friends to help me save more lives,” Stern writes, adding that the cat arrived in New York the same day Swift sent her donation. “Kitty Angel Taylor is currently being assessed at my specialist vet hospital. I can’t wait to love her and help her heal and find her a forever family. Thank you, Taylor Swift, for helping me save more Angels. You are truly one yourself.”

In addition to her music, Swift is known for being a cat lover with three of her own: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. All three get their names from some of Swift’s favorite shows and films. Meredith is named after the lead character portrayed by Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy, Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, on Law & Order: SVU, and Benjamin Button being the title character of the Academy Award-winning film starring Brad Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Photo: ABC