Look: Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce in New Photo Shared by Chiefs Star’s Barber

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are having a PDA in this sweet photo of the couple. Kelce’s barber shared a picture of both Swift and Kelce in a gallery of photos promoting their business.

Videos by American Songwriter

Swift and Kelce appear to be in a festive background in the blurry photo. Swift is pulling in Kelce for a kiss on the cheek while he hugs her. The photo looks to be a spur-of-the-moment rather than planned. The barber captioned the photo with, “Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game.”

It’s just a small chapter in Swift and Kelce’s whirlwind relationship. While both were initially mum about their romance, Swift has opened up about dating in the limelight, via People.

Taylor Swift on Relationship

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other.”

Speaking with Time Magazine, Swift said it took some time for Kelce to properly win her over. Kelce mentioning Swift on his podcast appeared to seal the deal.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” Kelce added.

While the two celebrities are dealing with life in front of the camera, it’s the behind-the-scenes things that really bring both of them together. They both have similar values.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” Kelce said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]